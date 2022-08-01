Bryan Danielson On The AEW Locker Room: “It’s The Boys Talking About Flaccid Penises, It Is A Blast”

Bryan Danielson isn’t shy of sharing the conversations that are had in a pro-wrestling locker room.

The AEW superstar appeared on a live recording of Renee Paquette’s The Sessions at this past weekend’s Starrcast V event in Nashville to give details on the subject, which included Paquette asking the American Dragon about the rumors that he enjoys messing with people backstage.

“I’m not fucking with people,” Danielson jokingly states before admitting that he does enjoy the occasional rib. He continues his rant by exclaiming that he spent too much time in WWE with guys who were just staring at their phones all day.

“Everybody was on their phones in the locker room. That’s not what I want. The last three years of my career, I don’t want to spend in the locker room with a bunch of young guys looking at their phone.”

It was here that the former world champion detailed the types of conversations that are had, including an in-depth chat about a topic Danielson seems to really enjoy.

“So, we start….we talk about flaccid penises, asexually. We are not talking about anything that would be considered perverted. It’s just amongst the boys. It’s the boys talking about flaccid penises. It is a blast.”

Danielson’s spirit to ignite fun into locker rooms continues to live on. The Dragon only returned to in-ring action on last week’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, his first match since May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he sustained a minor concussion.

H/T: Fightful