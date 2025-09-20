Bryan Danielson: Raja Jackson Isn’t A Pro Wrestler After Irresponsible Attack

The incident involving Raja Jackson has sparked widespread reaction after he delivered a series of blows to the head of a seemingly unconscious Syko Stu during a wrestling event. Speaking to UNSCRIPTED, Bryan Danielson weighed in on the situation. While noting that he doesn’t know the full context, Danielson said the matter “seems pretty irresponsible on a lot of different levels.”

Bryan recalled being in the ring with people who didn’t always get along, but stressed that professionalism must always take priority. He added that he doesn’t view Raja Jackson as a professional wrestler, explaining that the business requires “a certain degree of professionalism”—something he believes Jackson lacks.

Raja Jackson has since been arrested and booked on felony charges. His father, UFC veteran Rampage Jackson, has also criticized his son’s actions, though he suggested that police should investigate Stu as well. According to Rampage, authorities should look into past instances where Stu allegedly “attacked somebody backstage and p***ed people off.”

The wrestling world has donated to a fundraiser to help Stu, with Chris Jericho, Jack Perry, Rusev, and more pitching in to help. Content creator Mr. Beast has also donated, giving $10,000 to help Stu and his family cover cover medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income

This incident shows why trust between wrestlers is essential as those in the ring need to know that the other is prioritizing their safety. With Stu still recovering, Jackson will now work his way through the legal process.