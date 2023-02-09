Bryan Danielson Secures World Championship Match at AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson is heading to the main event of AEW Revolution 2023, and he will face MJF on his own terms.

For over a month, Danielson has been forced to remain undefeated in competition in order to earn a title match against the AEW World Champion at the upcoming Pay-Per-View.

This challenge has seen the American Dragon pick up wins over Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, and Timothy Thatcher.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Danielson got his final victory, defeating RUSH to complete MJF’s challenge and earn a title match.

Post-match, MJF locked Danielson in the ‘Salt of the Earth’ submission hold.

As previously laid out, Danielson’s match against MJF at AEW Revolution will be a sixty-minute Iron Man match, the first time this stipulation has been use in AEW.

MJF’s Reign So Far

Danielson and the Iron Man match will prove to be the greatest challenge so far to MJF’s reign on top as AEW World Champion.

The Salt of the Earth captured the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear last November, defeating the Blackpool Combat Club member thanks to an assist by William Regal.

While many believed this would start a Regal-MJF alliance on TV, the Brit was attacked by MJF shortly after, writing him off TV.

At AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, MJF had his first successful title defense, retaining his championship against Ricky Starks.