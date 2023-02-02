Bryan Danielson: Vince McMahon Asked What AEW Does Better than WWE

Bryan Danielson offered up quite the Vince McMahon story.

All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson was part of a significant Bloomberg story centered around AEW and the company’s President, Tony Khan.

On the topic of AEW’s competition, Danielson claimed that Vince McMahon flat-out asked him what AEW does better than WWE.

An excerpt from the piece offers that Danielson thinks AEW puts more of a premium on the in-ring product.

“Bryan Danielson says that in early 2020 McMahon called him and asked a question that shocked the wrestler. “Do you see anything that AEW’s doing better than us?” Danielson spent the next two weeks watching every morsel of AEW programming and came to a conclusion: AEW committed more time to and placed more value on the craft of fighting in the ring. WWE’s shows were often marked by long segments of characters on the microphone. “It feels like you’re watching a wrestling show without any wrestling,” Danielson told Vince McMahon.”

Bryan Danielson History with WWE

It appears as if Bryan Danielson still has a great relationship with both Vince McMahon and WWE as Danielson appeared on the June 27, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW via satellite to congratulate John Cena on his 20th anniversary with the company.

Bryan Danielson was a mainstay of WWE programming from 2009 through 2021. ‘The American Dragon’ claimed many accolades during his decade-plus-long tenure with the Connecticut-based company. Among his accomplishments, Danielson secured the WWE (four times), World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States Championships. Danielson was the sixth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Bryan Danielson AEW Debut

Danielson departed WWE in April 2021 following losing a ‘Career vs. Title’ match against Roman Reigns. ‘The American Dragon’ made his All Elite Wrestling debut on September 5, 2021 during the company’s All Out pay-per-view, where he and fellow newcomer Adam Cole, engaged in a closing segment to the show alongside The Elite.