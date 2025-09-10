Brooke Hogan & Bubba The Love Sponge Find Closure with Hulk Hogan Doc

A new documentary on Hulk Hogan from Bubba The Love Sponge has caught a lot of attention, including a legal challenge from Hulk’s son Nick. That challenge didn’t stop Bubba from premiering the doc in Florida recently on a night that saw himself and Hulk’s other child Brooke find closure.

A premiere was held at the historic Centro Asturiano de Tampa on the edge of Ybor City, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Despite the potential legal action, Bubba kicked off the premiere by asking attendees “Any of y’all feeling naughty for being here?” before starting the doc.

The doc tells Bubba’s side of his issues with Hulk Hogan including the infamous release of the sex tape featuring Hogan and Bubba’s wife Heather Clem. Speaking at the premiere, Brooke shared that her father didn’t hold Bubba accountable for the tape that would derail his WWE career due to racist comments coming to light.

“My dad told me all the way back in 2012 that he knew it wasn’t Bubba who leaked the tape. I remember asking him why they couldn’t be friends again after their settlement, but it was complicated.”

Brooke attended the premiere and remained close to Bubba, despite his past differences with her father. Now, Brooke is ready to make up for lost time for a man she once considered to be like an uncle to her.

“It makes me sad to think about it, but at least I can be here now…. I’m just glad I have my Uncle Bubba back.”

Clem added that the release of the doc has brought him closure, and is “glad it’s finally out there.” The documentary, ‘Video Killed the Radio Star‘ is available for pre-order on Apple TV.