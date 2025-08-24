Buff Bagwell Returns to Memphis Wrestling After Leg Amputation

Buff Bagwell made his return to Memphis Wrestling on August 23, his first appearance following his leg amputation. Coming out on crutches to a huge ovation, Buff hyped up the main event of the show. Buff shared that he would be in the corner of Big John Dalton & K-Toomer as they challenged for the Memphis Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

Bagwell’s connection to Memphis Wrestling is deep. Not only were he and Dalton former tag team champions, but his final match came in April 2024 for Memphis Wrestling, where he also teamed with John Dalton.

Despite his leg amputation, fans shouldn’t count out seeing Bagwell back in the ring. In July 2025, Bagwell said how he wants to have another match and show fans that “I came out of the darkness with this thing and I turned it around.” While there are currently no plans for a match, fans know to never say never in the world of pro wrestling.