Bully Ray Predicts Jon Moxley’s WWE Return: “Everybody Comes Back”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s future, predicting that the former AEW World Champion will eventually return to WWE. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ray expressed his belief that most top wrestling stars will find their way back to WWE at some point in their careers.

Ray elaborated on his perspective, suggesting that while wrestlers may seek to maximize their earnings by exploring opportunities with other companies, they often end up feeling frustrated or out of place.

“Everybody will eventually come back to the WWE because if their eyes haven’t been opened already, their eyes will eventually open. They will get every drop of money they can possibly get out of that company. And then they’ll get frustrated or realize this is not it for me anymore. Yes, I do believe everybody will eventually come back,” Ray stated.

This prediction comes at a time when many wrestlers are navigating the increasingly competitive landscape of professional wrestling, with AEW emerging as a significant player alongside WWE. Moxley, who has become one of AEW’s standout performers, has yet to comment on any potential return to WWE.

With AEW original Chris Jericho expected back in WWE before he retires, WWE fans holding out for an eventual reunion of The Shield have reason to be hopeful.

Jon Moxley’s Importance to AEW

Tony Khan has made several recent statements about Jon Moxley, emphasizing his central role and describing him as one of the most important people in AEW both on and off screen. In interviews from October 2025, Khan sang Moxley’s praises, calling him one of the most important signings in AEW history. Khan highlighted Moxley’s consistent weekly presence, his respect among the locker room, and his pivotal influence on the company’s direction and culture.?

Khan has also publicly compared Jon Moxley to Hall of Famer Harley Race, likening Moxley’s role as AEW’s tough, veteran presence and calling him a “phenomenal leader” and “genius about pro wrestling.”