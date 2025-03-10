Butterbean To Make Wrestling Return in April After 13 Years

Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch will be making his return to the wrestling world for the first time in over a dozen years as part of the WrestleMania 41 festivities. Butterbean will face Minoru Suzuki at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow on April 17. Adding to the star power of the match, Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn will serve as the special guest enforcer.

Its the return of @EricButterBean vs @suzuki_D_minoru with a special enforcing ref @danbeastsevern @ the Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow. pic.twitter.com/gQPvLDlGvF — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 10, 2025

Though best known for his role in boxing, Butterbean also has a legacy in professional wrestling. His most famous wrestling appearance came at WrestleMania XV in 1999 where he defeated Brawl for All winner Bart Gunn. Butterbean knocked out Gunn in just 35 seconds, effectively ending plans for Gunn to be pushed in the promotion.

Beyond WWE, Butterbean made sporadic appearances in the wrestling world, including a stint in Japan with promotions like NJPW and PRIDE. He was also a part of Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling but came up short on the reality show to Dennis Rodman, a friend of Hogan and nWo alum. Butterbean’s most recent match to date came in Guyana in March 2012, where he defeated Cliff Compton, better known to WWE fans as Domino.

Butterbean’s return to action will be just one highlight of WrestleMania week which will see WWE and other promotions descend on Las Vegas. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from the festivities in Sin City set to take place this April.