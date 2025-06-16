Buyer Eyeing Warner Bros. New Streaming Spin-off (Exclusive)

Less than a week after Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was splitting into two separate companies, Sony is considering a purchase of WBD’s streaming and other assets.

Sources have told SEScoops that Sony would buy the newly announced WBD Streaming and Studios company, which is expected to complete its separation from WBD Global Networks by mid-2026. Sony is interested in acquiring WBD’s HBO MAX streaming service, IPs and its gaming assets.

WBD announced on June 9 it was splitting the company, with most of the company’s $37 billion in debt attached to the WBD Global Networks, which include its vast number of cable channels, including CNN, TNT and TBS.

At the time the deal was announced, sources with knowledge of All-Elite Wrestling’s contract with WBD said no changes were expected with the company split.

Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery were working together to build a joint movie studio in Las Vegas this year. According to Variety, the proposal for the 31-acre facility ended on June 3 after the Nevada State Senate rejected a $95 million annual tax subsidy.

Sources said Sony was only interested acquiring WBD’s streaming, studio and gaming assets if they were separated from its cable networks, which have lost millions of homes as viewers abandon traditional cable packages.

David Zaslav, the current CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is expected to take over WBD Streaming and Studios after the spin-off is complete in 2026. His status under a potential Sony purchase is unclear.