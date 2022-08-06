Cain Velasquez Enters Plea in Attempted Murder Case

Earlier this year, UFC legend and one-time WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting.

It is alleged that Velasquez fired a weapon at a vehicle, aiming to hit a man who it is alleged molested a relation of the fighter.

Instead, the stepfather of that man was hit, resulting in the man being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Velasquez has remained incarcerated since the incident, and has now made his plea related to a charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

The Plea

Appearing in a San Jose, California, courtroom on Friday, Velasquez pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge against him.

This is the most serious charge Velasquez is facing, but he also pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

These include shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

What’s next for Cain Velasquez?

With this not guilty plea in, Velasquez will have his next hearing on September 26.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been denied bail on three occasions, as the belief is that he would be a danger to the public if released.

Several fighters and other personalities have come forward in support of Velasquez.

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has said that she would have done the same thing, if not worse, had she been in Velasquez’s position.

If convicted, Velasquez faces anywhere between 20 years to life behind bars.