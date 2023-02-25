Former NXT Star Wrestles After Three Months Before SmackDown

WWE star Cameron Grimes returned to action after more than three months before this week’s episode of SmackDown from Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The former NXT star last competed in a match against Joe Gacy during the November 8 episode of NXT last year.

It was reported that Grimes was done with the development brand after this bout and he was headed to the main roster. However, he wasn’t seen in the ring since then.

Cameron Grimes In Action

The former NXT star finally made his in-ring return before tonight’s episode of SmackDown. He competed against Hit Row’s Ashante Thee Adonis:

Hit Row’s Ashante Adonis vs Cameron Grimes before #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/P84S74FZYb — Trace (@TraceDarabaris) February 25, 2023

The 29-year-old made his wrestling debut back in 2009. He competed for promotions such as PWG and Impact Wrestling before joining WWE in 2019.

The Million Dollar Man

Grimes made his NXT debut in July, 2019. He had a successful run in the development brand where he won the North American Championship once.

At one point during his run with the brand, Cameron Grimes was even paired with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase and held the Million Dollar Championship.

It was reported recently that the creatives had not come up with a plan for his main roster debut yet. His in-ring return indicates that his official call up will finally be happening soon.