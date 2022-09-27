Candice LeRae Returns to WWE on Raw

Candice LeRae is back in WWE as she made her return to the company on Monday’s episode of Raw when she wrestled Nikki Cross in a singles match. WWE internally had Doudrop listed as Nikki’s opponent on the show. LeRae went over in a short match.

Moments after LaRae’s appearance on WWE Raw, her husband Johnny Gargano tweeted that they’ve been training in the ring together over the past month:

Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my ony training partner this past month. ???



Welcome back, @CandiceLeRae! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zW3JfN4McK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 27, 2022

Candice LeRae’s WWE History

After working on the independents for several years, she signed with WWE in 2018. LeRae was a one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Indie Hartwell. LeRae became a free agent as her contract with WWE had expired this past May, and she was added to the alumni section of WWE.com.

Her deal was expected to be up this spring, but it was unknown whether WWE would add time to her deal because of the missed time she had due to her pregnancy.

LeRae and Johnny Gargano had their first child this past February. Johnny departed from WWE in December when his contract expired but returned to the company last month.

LeRae is the latest star that Triple H has brought back, including Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kay, and more.