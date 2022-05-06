Candice LeRae’s a Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

Candice LeRae is a free agent after her WWE contract expired, as first reported by Fightful.

LeRae’s husband, Johnny Gargano, also left the company when his deal expired in late 2021. He has been free to sign elsewhere for months but hasn’t done so as he’s been more focused on being a father. LaRae gave birth to the child back in February.

Candice LeRae’s WWE Run

During her time with WWE, Candice LeRae performed under the NXT brand. She captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Indi Hartwell.

LeRae made her NXT TV debut back in May 2017. She was unsuccessful in a battle royale to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was held by Asuka.

She then competed in the Mae Young Classic just two months later. At that point, she hadn’t signed a contract with WWE. LaRae put pen to paper for Vince McMahon‘s empire in Jan. 2018.

Eventually, Candice became a part of The Way. The faction featured LeRae, Gargano, Hartwell, and Austin Theory. With LeRae’s pregnancy, Gargano’s WWE departure, and Theory’s callup to the main roster, the stable disbanded.

SEScoops will keep you posted on the future of LeRae and Gargano as that information becomes available.