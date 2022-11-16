Captain Insano Appears in The Acclaimed’s New Music Video

Captain Insano has arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

The alter ego of wrestling legend Paul White made a surprise appearance in a music video by AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.

Captain Insano first appeared in the 1998 comedy The Waterboy starring Adam Sandler.

AEW trademarked the name “Captain Insano” back in March 2021. Wight has been teasing his arrival ever since, as recently as this summer. Back in July, Wight told WrestlingInc:

“He’ll be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak.”

It remains to be seen if Captain Insano will ever wrestle a match for AEW. It’s possible we will see him as a bonus character in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.

You can watch the music video for ‘A Hand for A Hand’ by The Acclaimed below. The song is a diss track mocking Swerve In Our Glory, who challenge for The Acclaimed’s tag titles this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.