Carlon Colker, Peak Wellness Say Employee Involved in ‘Sexual Contact’ No Longer with Company

In a pre-action discovery filing on Wednesday in Connecticut Superior Court, Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness said they became aware of an alleged sexual assault of Janel Grant by Vince McMahon and a Peak Wellness employee from media reports and the employee said the act was consensual.

Grant said in a complaint filed in Connecticut federal district court in January 2024 (and amended earlier this year) she was assaulted by both McMahon and a Peak Wellness employee. Grant alleged McMahon forced her to take part in the act and McMahon defecated on her.

“After the federal complaint involving Plaintiff was made public, defendants became aware through a news media report that a now former Peak Wellness employee stated that he had what the defendants understood was a single act of consensual, sexual contact with Plaintiff,” tge motion said.

“According to that former employee, his consensual contact with plaintiff was outside the context of his employment at Peak Wellness. Plaintiff was never a patient that the former employee treated and all his contact with plaintiff was off the premises of Peak Wellness. Defendants have no knowledge of any other instances of sexual contact between plaintiff and any Peak Wellness employee, nor possess any reason to believe that it occurred.”

The defendants said they treated Grant with a “vitamin tray” once and she was given an IV treatment, but denied the treatment made her unwell.

In Grant’s complaint, she alleged McMahon had told her to get a recommendation from Colker for an attorney to represent her in the non-disclosure agreement she later signed with McMahon. The filing said Colker recommended an attorney for Grant when she asked, but didn’t know she was promopted by McMahon. It said Colker didn’t know the specifics of the NDA and was only told some details which were told by Grant. The filing also said McMahon paid for all of Grant’s treatments at Peak Wellness.

Colker and Peak Wellness were accused by Grant of refusing to provide her records and other recoreds for discovery in her federal lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.