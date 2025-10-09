TNA President Carlos Silva Vows To Help Young Talent Move to WWE

Carlos Silva won’t block any TNA wrestler from chasing their dream, even if it means losing them to WWE. Speaking to Off The Ropes, Silva was honest and open about the reality that some wrestlers in TNA may hope for bigger things in WWE.

“Is that talent gonna wanna go to WWE if they’re younger talent? They are… I will be the person that will help them.”

TNA talent have already made the move to WWE, with Jordynne Grace going from a TNA Knockout to a WWE NXT Superstar earlier this year. Joe Hendry has been appearing for both TNA and WWE in 2025, with the belief being that he will join WWE full-time when the opportunity arrives.

While Silva is open to helping TNA talent become WWE Superstars, he is hopeful that this wouldn’t be the complete end of his time working with the wrestler. Instead, Carlos shared that maybe, if a TNA star makes it big in WWE, they will come back to TNA one day and help the ‘engine’ of mentors and younger talent.

Silva’s comments come amid the ongoing multi-year partnership between the two sides. WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling recently hosted the ‘Showdown’ event that saw several interpromotional matches. Also, the TNA World and Knockouts titles are in the hands of NXT’s Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan, respectively.

TNA will host its Bound for Glory event on Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, MA, which like several of its events this year, will feature NXT talent. It remains to be seen if somebody on the card is among those eyeing a bigger future in WWE.