Carmella to Vince Russo: “Put Some Damn Respect On My Name!!!”

Vince Russo has been critical of Carmella in the past and recently criticized a booking decision made by WWE involving her, something the WWE star didn’t appreciate so she put him on blast.

This past Monday night on Raw, Carmella defeated Piper Niven, “Michin” Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae to win the last Elimination Chamber qualifier.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of Raw, Russo noted that he thought Niven should have been the one to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match.

“Listen, we have gone through the well with Carmella a million times. To me, I am going with Piper Niven. Do you know why? At the end of the day, here’s the deal bro. If they get Rhea Ripley if she beats Charlotte Flair. Who do you think would be a better opponent for her? Carmella or Piper Niven? Carmella is not even in the same conversation, why are you going there?”

Carmella Fires Back

Carmella responded on Twitter by demanding the former WWE/WCW/TNA creative writer give her the respect she has earned:

“Lololol not in that same conversation?? Allow me to list the women I have wins over: Charlotte, Asuka, Becky, Bayley, Sasha, Bianca, Liv, Alexa. The list goes on and on. I have more charisma in my pinky finger than both of these jabronies COMBINED. PUT SOME DAMN RESPECT ON MY NAME!!!”

Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Nikki Cross will be featured in the Women’s Chamber bout. The winner will earn a shot to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.