Cash Wheeler Faced Several Travel Delays to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will defend the IWGP World Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but the trip to the show has been far from easy.

The AEW tag team will defend their titles later today against Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.)

The IWGP World Tag Championships are the only titles that FTR currently holds, after losing the Ring of Honor World Tag Titles and AAA World Tag Team Titles in December of last year.

Travel Delay

Taking to Twitter, Wheeler explained that he had intended to make the trip to Tokyo on Monday morning, but he was not allowed to board his flight.

A flight to Atlanta that would have allowed Wheeler to fly to Japan was also delayed before later being canceled.

With no alternative, Wheeler had to drive to Atlanta to make his flight to Japan, and only recently arrived at his hotel in Tokyo.

Despite these setbacks, Wheeler remained positive about the match, saying it is “can’t miss.”

7am Monday: Issue with paperwork. Can’t board my flight to Japan. Bad.



7pm Monday: flight to ATL for new Tuesday morning flight delayed. Then cancelled.



10pm Monday: drive to ATL.



4:15am: Arrive at hotel.



WrestleKingdom day: land & go straight to the Dome.



Can’t miss this. pic.twitter.com/edlKVgD757 — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) January 3, 2023

IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR

Today’s title defense will make the third for Wheeler and Dax Harwood who captured the titles at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door in June of last year.

The AEW tag team’s first title defense was against Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at NJPW Royal Quest II in October 2022.

Their second defense saw Wheeler and Harwood retain against United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) at NJPW Battle Autumn in November, the same team FTR dethroned at Forbidden Door.