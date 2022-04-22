Cavinder Twins Transfer To Miami, Closer to WWE Performance Center

The Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, have announced a transfer from Fresno State, over to The University of Miami – far closer to the WWE Performance Center.

Both young ladies are big stars in women’s college basketball, as well as social media after the massive following they’ve garnered. Back in December of 2021 the Cavinder Twins were signed to WWE as part of their Next In Line (NIL) program, allowing them to sign WWE deals once their college athletic eligibility is up.

The Cavinder Twins, along with Gable Steveson, were just a few of several big names inked to the WWE’s program. Thanks to the NCAA’s new Name, Image, and Likeness rule, allowing college athletes to monetize their likenesses, the Cavinder Twins will have an even better opportunity to bolster their NIL possibilities playing in the ACC. Including WWE, the duo already have deals with the likes of Boost Mobile and Champs Six Star Nutrition.

However, speaking to Front Office Sports, Haley Cavinder claims the NIL potential had little to do with their decision.

“Honestly, it did not [factor in] at all,” Haley said. “I know that a lot of people can assume it could be about NIL,” Hanna added, saying she and her sister looked for a program where they could win and “have the best opportunity to get to the March Madness tournament.” Haley did add she and her sister are “really excited for future business opportunities” that Miami presents.

Haley and Hanna have a combined social media presence of over 5 million followers. Per Time, the duo were nearing $1 million in sponsorship income late last year. And it’s all certainly well deserved if their on-court performances are any indication. Haley led Fresno State with 19.8 points per game last season. Hanna was right behind her at 14.6 points per game.

Haley also led the team in rebounds with 9.4 points-per-game, with Haley at third with 3.8. The twins held the two top spots in minutes played for the Fresno team as well. Haley took home All-Mountain West honors for the third year in a row for 2021-2022, and Hanna was a selection for the 2020 and ’21 All-Mountain West team.’

With all their elite college athletic experience, and a WWE opportunity already on the table, these two certainly have the makings for a bright future in professional wrestling. In fact, could they be the next Bella twins?