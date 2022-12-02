Celebrity Match Rumored for WWE WrestleMania

One big match for WWE WrestleMania 39 may have been revealed as the company is looking to load up the card for the show.

On the latest episode of The Ringer’s Masked Man Show, former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide said that he has heard about a big show that WWE is planning between the Royal Rumble in late January and WrestleMania 39 in April.

The main event of the show is rumored to be Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio teaming up against Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny. This match would lead to Bad Bunny vs. Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Backstory

Dominik turned on Edge and Rey at Clash at the Castle by joining The Judgment Day. Rey was moved to SmackDown to get away from his son in storyline. On Thanksgiving, WWE shot an angle where Dom and Rhea Ripley attacked Rey at his home during dinner.

Fans praised Bad Bunny for his tag team match at WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 in 2021 when he teamed up with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny then worked at this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match in January.

During the WWE Clash at the Castle post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of Bad Buddy returning to do more with the company. This is where Triple H noted he and Bunny were going to have a conversation soon. Perhaps that discussion was about this idea.