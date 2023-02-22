Cesar Duran Teases Big Plans for Major League Wrestling

When Cesar Duran arrived in Major League Wrestling (MLW) in the summer of 2021, it didn’t take long for his presence to be felt. Fans knew he would take the unique opportunity to use his prior business experience in Boyle Heights and the Lucha Underground Temple for a new company.

The former Dario Cueto signed on in the role of MLW matchmaker, as well as owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground. A brand of Azteca Lucha that he plans to grow stronger. Duran teased in a recent interview that the ruthless mogul looks to bring in more familiar faces.

“They are going to make this show something that will take the audience from other promotions very fast. You wait and see,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to. We are having a big component of lucha libre to MLW. The audience will love it. I’m trying to put more lucha libre style into the mix.

It’s hard to believe next year will mark 10 years since Lucha Underground arrived on the scene. Duran came in from an acting background and, admittedly, zero pro wrestling experience and minimal product knowledge.

“Immediately, it caught my attention,” he said, “It’s like a bunch of people putting their lives at risk for our enjoyment. Beat that. I started to get a lot of respect for the wrestlers because people don’t know what they have to go through. Then unfortunately we had an incident where Hijo del Perro Aguayo died at the tapings. For me, that was life-transforming. From then on, it became like a religion.”

Getting that behind-the-scenes perspective really opened Duran’s eyes to this new world. His openness to listen and learn attributed to his success. He built an organic connection to the audience as a popular, yet extremely villainous figure. Elements of Cueto could certainly be seen in Duran, but for the performer, they are also different in ways.

“All I learned about wresting I did through Dario Cueto and Lucha Underground,” he said. “… This character is not Dario Cueto. Cesar Duran has his own visions. I think Dario Cueto was more devilish. I was literally the devil reincarnated.”

Duran may be somewhat more grounded, at least from what we’ve seen now. Yet he is not above backdoor dealings onscreen. For the star, there are other similarities between one show’s atmosphere and the other. He gets the same sense that everyone working to produce the events and programming is part of a big family. One that continues to get bigger with the addition of more talent including former coworkers like the returning John Hennigan. The popular wrestler joins his wife and former LU alum Taya Valkyrie.

“I feel like I grew up with them,” Duran added. “…Everyone on Lucha Underground wants to come with us, even those from WWE. When they knew I joined MLW they called. I think you know who I’m talking about.”

MLW continues to grow as a new era recently began with MLW Underground joining the Reelz. There is excitement felt backstage. “You get the feeling everyone wants to make this a big thing,” Duran added. There is a sense on his end that this is only the beginning for the company, saying “I think it’s going to go to big places.”

Duran is happy to be a part of the team, bringing his diverse acting resume to the table. His experience no doubt helps when working with new and emerging talent.

“Before shooting a scene I always share a background story we may have,” he said. “Moments or something that may have happened before, even when it’s not in the script. I like to share that with them because then they get in the mood without knowing it. Then when the camera is rolling, they are present…”

Duran believes MLW stars including champ Alexander Hammerstone could do well in Hollywood because of their expansive abilities to entertain and tell stories. He himself works on projects along with other MLW dealings. In fact, Duran took time from shooting Mayans M.C. for this very interview. He’ll also play a boarding school principal for an upcoming summer project.

“Whoever is a fan of wrestling when I get to a set they are, ‘Oh my god.’ They want t a picture or something. There are big stars on sets…the ones that do follow are very happy they see me on set. And I’m very happy to see them around.”

MLW Underground airs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays on Reelz. MLW Fusion airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV