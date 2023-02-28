Chael Sonnen Reveals WWE’s Million Dollar Offer to Backstab the UFC

Former UFC Middleweight Chael Sonnen has shared a crazy story about an offer WWE gave him if he had beat Anderson Silva in 2010.

Sonnen has spoken publicly about his love for wrestling, which he has used to help influence how he promoted his fights. He’s also shared in the past that he tried out to be a professional wrestler in 1998 at the WCW Power Plant in Atlanta when he was a sophomore in college. He got accepted and wanted to train after he finished college, but WWE bought WCW by the time he graduated.

While that seemed to end Sonnen’s journey as a professional wrestler, he almost had another opportunity.

WWE’s Indecent Proposal to Chael Sonnen

In 2010, Sonnen had a rivalry with former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. They would fight at UFC 117 on Aug. 7, 2010, for the middleweight title in the main event. In the fight, Sonnen fought well and could’ve defeated Silva by decision. However, Silva submitted him with a Triangle Armbar in the fifth round to retain his title.

Via UFC Youtube Channel

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen shared that WWE discussed with him that if he won, they wanted him to appear on Monday Night Raw for $1 Million under one condition.

“…I was just getting ready to fight Anderson Silva, and they said if you beat Anderson and you show up on Raw with the belt, we’ll give you a million dollars, but you can’t tell Dana. The whole thing is you can’t tell Dana the million dollars is to stick it in Dana’s a**, said Sonnen. He continued, “Till this day, I would’ve done it. I would’ve taken the belt. I would’ve been on Raw, I just don’t know how I would’ve stuck it to Dana. I don’t understand how Dana would have any problem with that. I never understood that part.”

WWE hasn’t commented on Sonnen’s claims, and it’s unclear what WWE’s motives would be in trying to offend UFC President Dana White in 2010. Wrestling fans will never know what would’ve happened if Sonnen had appeared on Monday Night Raw.