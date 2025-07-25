Wrestler Reveals Major Role In Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has landed in cinemas, giving moviegoers an up-close look at the ‘First Family of Marvel.’ On Instagram, independent wrestler Charles Crowley (Richard Summers-Calvert) revealed that he played a key role in bringing Ben ‘The Thing’ Grimm to the big screen.

“I can finally announce that after 5 auditions (the last being in front of the director, his accent coach and his movement coach) I managed to end up in this absolutely epic suit helping portray The Thing in Fantastic 4. “For 7 months I sat in the tent next to the leads and got to pick their brains, I got to do performance passes alongside elite level actors, I aided the Mocap and VFX, I met immensely talented people and the coolest thing of all is that I got to be a part of a Make A Wish, which is something I will truly never forget. “Insane experience, learnt tonnes and to embody The Thing and help bring him to life was an absolute honour…was real hot in there though… #BigBoy“

Crowley isn’t the only name from wrestling involved in the film. Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Mole Man in the new film, has made waves in wrestling and even brought his PROGRESS Title to the premiere.

Between his role in wrestling, this movie role, and a project in the works featuring Jordynne Grace, Charles Crowley is proving to be one to watch in and out of the ring.