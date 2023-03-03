Charlotte Flair Gets Emotional Talking About Her Brother’s Passing

Despite being the daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair had no interest in a wrestling career during her childhood. Even when she started in the business, it wasn’t because of her father. The SmackDown Women’s Champion actually got into the wrestling business because of her late brother Reid Flair.

The WWE star told the story of her start in wrestling during an appearance on LeBatardShow. She mentioned that her brother was in talks with WWE back in 2012. It was at this time that someone presented the idea for Charlotte to join the business as well. The wrestling star said yes to the idea, thinking she may be able to motivate and help her brother. She got emotional recalling how her brother passed away the same night he was supposed to see her wrestle for the first time:

“Well, he had a really bad drug addiction and I thought that if I somewhat started what he wanted to that it would get him motivated, almost like jealous in a way. Like ‘My sister’s doing this, I’ve got to do it too. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to stay on the right course.’ So when I started, he still didn’t pass the test [with WWE].

Then he went off to Japan [and] started wrestling in Japan. They brought him home from Japan to see me for the first time at WrestleMania Axxess almost a year after I signed. He passed away that night when they brought him home to see me wrestle for the first time. So, like, ever since then I just think it’s gonna be that first time he sees me.”

‘It Just Keeps Me Ticking’: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has since become one of the most successful pro wrestlers of all time. According to her, she was just trying to continue her brother’s dream and she never thought that she would achieve so much. Though despite all her accolades, Flair still feels she has something to prove:

“Yeah, I think I kind of deal with that now because I’m like, ‘Wait, I’ve done all this. What’s next?’ I wasn’t really sure what I was working towards. It was all just continuing my brother’s dream, right? I spent so much time trying to protect him and help him and get him on the right path when really, he set me on this course that I could have never imagined. So sometimes when it’s all like over at the end of the night, I’m like, ‘Well, what am I fighting for now? What’s next?’ I still feel like I have something to prove. I don’t really know what that next big thing is because I never thought I would have accomplished all this. It’s just cause I worked hard and I happened to be good at it.

[I] wasn’t 16 and was like, ‘I’m going to be the last Divas Champion or I’m gonna be the first woman to main event WrestleMania. I’m gonna be the first woman to main event Raw, Smackdown, Pay Per Views, and WrestleMania.’ All these things just keep happening. I’m just like, ‘Why did I get to be so fortunate and he never got to see me do any of it. I don’t know. It’s one of the things I guess, it just keeps me ticking.”

You can check out Charlotte Flair’s full interview in the video below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription