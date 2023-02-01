Charlotte Flair on What Kept Her Away from WWE, Nacho Libre Officiating Her Wedding

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to WWE on the final SmackDown of 2022. She beat Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match on December 30, the same woman who took the title off her in an ‘I Quit’ match seven months prior at ‘WrestleMania Backlash.’

A lot happened during her hiatus. She married AEW star Andrade El Idolo. She also underwent dental surgery. Now that she’s back on top, the Queen looks ahead to the latest chapter of her storied career.

Charlotte is the latest guest on Fox Sports’ Out of Character podcast with host Ryan Satin. During their discussion, she reveals the moment she decided to return to WWE, her dental procedure journey, details about her wedding day and much more.

During her time away from WWE, she took inventory of her WWE career. She strived to gain a renewed understanding of character’s motivations and what’s left for her to accomplish.

Major Dental Issues

Charlotte WWE absence was primarily due to her needing to undergo dental surgery. In fact, she had 22 stitches in her mouth during her wedding.

“I have three implants and one of them failed. Like a week before the wedding, literally a week before the wedding, the implant failed,” she said. “So actually, during my ceremony, I had like 22 stitches [in my mouth], because they had to cut out the .. when it failed, it was an infection.”

“So over the summer, [I had] bone graphing, two gum graphing procedures. I mean, everyone was like, ‘Why were you gone? Why were you gone?’ Dental issues are hard to explain. It’s still not done. I’m probably going to have to replace that third implant that we tried to save.”

She’s experienced dental issues her entire life. When she was six years old, she fell off her bike and knocked out four teeth. They were only able to salvage two of them. During her days as a cheerleader in middle school and high school, more teeth got knocked out. Even as a WWE Superstar, she’s lost teeth in the ring, including several years ago during a match against Carmella in Germany.

Getting Married by Nacho Libre

Charlotte also spoke about her wedding to Manny [Andrade]. She says the wedding was awesome, in part because it was officiated by famed luchador Fray Tormenta, who was the inspiration behind the 2006 movie Nacho Libre. Tormenta lived a wild life during his days as a wrestler, but has reformed himself and is now one of the most sought after priests to officiate weddings in Mexico.

“I did not understand the service completely, but Manny was whispering everything the guy was saying,” she said. “It wasn’t just, your typical service or ceremony. The priest was talking about how he was a luchador and participated in negative things that hurt his marriage, but changed his life, [learned about] happiness and loyalty and respect, how when he found god, it changed his life. It was really cool.”

It was very special for them to have their families together, even if just for one day. Andrade was way more stressed than her, because he had more family at the wedding than she did.

Right after they got they went to Costa Rica and Tequila, Mexico. Then later had their official honeymoon in Italy and had an amazing time.

Watch Charlotte Flair’s appearance on Out of Character: