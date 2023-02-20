Charlotte Flair Hasn’t Noticed Difference Between Triple H & Vince McMahon’s Creative

If there’s been a difference in Triple H and Vince McMahon‘s creative within WWE, Charlotte Flair hasn’t noticed it.

Flair recently took part in an interview with The Daytona Beach News Journal, and was asked about what differences she’s noticed since Triple H has taken over WWE creative for Vince McMahon.

“The Queen” noted that she hasn’t noticed much of a difference in all honesty, but mostly because she feels it’s more so up to her to make something work on-screen rather than the person coming up with the idea.

“I haven’t really noticed a difference because I feel, as a performer, that my job is just to make my boss happy. Whoever is in the seat is your boss,” Charlotte Flair said.

“Maybe if I was new, I would feel a difference, but I’m on more of the seasoned vet side. I don’t feel like there is as much maneuvering or trying to build a new character.”

(WWE)

McMahon was forced to step down from his position of head of WWE creative late last year in the midst of the sexual misconduct investigation against him. This left his son-in-law, Triple H, to step up and take over the creative helm.

Since, Triple H’s creative decisions have been hailed as being far more in-tune with the professional wrestling crowd than McMahon’s. Especially after a great Elimination Chamber event this past weekend from Montreal.

Now that McMahon is back with the company in an executive role, it remains to be seen if he ever eventually decides to return to run WWE’s creative process again.