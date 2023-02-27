Charlotte Flair Praises Recent Performances Of WWE NXT Star

“The Queen” has spoken.

In 33 days, Charlotte Flair will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Before her meeting with “The Eradicator” though, Flair continues to defend her title amidst the company’s tour of live events.

Through WWE‘s most recent loop this past weekend, Flair raised up her championship again, but this time, it was in a fatal four-way. On Saturday, Flair made her way to Champaign, Illinois to battle Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and NXT Superstar Zoey Stark. In recent weeks, Flair and Deville sparked an on-screen rivalry, as Deville fell short in two previous attempts at capturing the title.

Last year, Liv Morgan held the SmackDown Women’s Championship for three months after cash-in at Money in the Bank to dethrone Ronda Rousey. For Zoey Stark, though, this marked her first loop of main roster live events.

“The Queen” evidently retained her title in Champaign, and the following night in Rockford, but not without valiant efforts from her competition. Following the double dose of four-way matches, Flair shared her praise for Stark.

“[Zoey Stark] killed it this weekend! Great job woman!” she wrote via Twitter.

Road To WrestleMania

(via WWE)

As it appears Stark may soon make way up to the main roster, Charlotte Flair herself has established herself as a history maker in the women’s division. Reigning as a 14-Time World Champion at this point, Flair gears up for a WrestleMania 36 rematch in a few weeks.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Flair called out her WrestleMania 39 opponent, Rhea Ripley. Instead, she was met by Rhea’s ally, Dominik Mysterio. The two traded some fierce words before “Mami” finally emerged to stand face-to-face with Flair. In five weeks, Ripley looks to redeem herself after Flair unseated her for the NXT Women’s Championship three years ago at “The Show of Shows.”