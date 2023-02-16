Charlotte Flair Pushes for WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event Spot

Charlotte Flair is slated to be in another title match at WWE’s biggest event of the year when she defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley.

They previously wrestled each other at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 with Charlotte defeating Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Ripley earned this title match at WrestleMania 39 by winning the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Just like in past years, WWE will have WrestleMania take place across two nights. The second night is expected to be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes. Charlotte believes her bout should headline one of the nights, most likely the first one.

Charlotte Flair on WrestleMania Bout

“Rhea and I are main event quality, it’s a main event story, and I want to be in the main event with her. I know it’s going to be that good,” she told Kevin Raphaël and Pat Laprade on Les anti-pods de la lutte.

No other matches have yet to be confirmed for WrestleMania 39. H/T to Fightful for the transcription