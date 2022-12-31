Charlotte Flair Returns to Win WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair is back on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

After Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Flair walked out with new music and a new look.

Charlotte challenged Rousey for the title and despite the objections from Shayna Baszler, Rousey accepted. Rousey took a boot to the face before kicking out of the pin attempt. Flair hit the spear and she pinned Rousey to win the title.

Where Has Charlotte Been?

Charlotte took time off from WWE after WrestleMania Backlash, where she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in an I Quit Match. WWE noted that Flair had a fractured radius as a way to write her off television.

She took the time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo this past May when several wrestlers were in attendance, including Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

While off WWE television, Flair did appear in August on “Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions” where she looked back on her WWE career.