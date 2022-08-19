Charlotte Flair: “I Can’t Imagine Never Wrestling Sasha Again”

Sasha Banks has been an arch enemy for Charlotte Flair inside the ring and one of the best friends outside it for long. They started together at the bottom in NXT and have served as the faces of the Women’s Revolution alongside the other Horsewomen. That’s why Flair can’t even imagine never getting to wrestle the former champion again.

The Queen was the most recent guest of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Among other things, she was asked for her thoughts on the situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE.

Charlotte Flair mentioned how she has been away from WWE since WrestleMania Backlash, so she doesn’t really know the real story behind their walkout. Flair did admit that she cannot imagine never getting to wrestle Banks again:

“One, I haven’t been there because I left after Backlash. I know what it’s like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. So I don’t know what happened but what I can say is – ‘I can’t imagine never wrestling Sasha again.'” – Charlotte Flair

‘She Is My Ricky Steamboat’: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair then claimed that Banks is her Ricky Steamboat. She explained that she is not in the position to speak on behalf of the company or the competitors:

“That would be hard for me to compartmentalize. Cause we started together. She is my Ricky Steamboat. My dad always tells her that. Then with Trin [Naomi], we just had hell of a match on SmackDown. And I’m like ‘Oh there is unfinished business there because of circumstances and storyline, whatever.’

So for me, I just can’t imagine not working with them, but in terms of what they are going through, it’s not my place to speak on behalf of the company or them because I am not there right now.”

The good news for both Flair and the fans of Banks and Naomi is that a lot of things have changed in WWE recently. The regime change has led to much positive environment being established between the talent and the management. The result of it is that both the former champions have reportedly agreed to a new agreement with the promotion.

