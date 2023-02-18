What Happened With Charlotte Flair After SmackDown Went Off Air

This week’s episode of SmackDown included not one but two dark matches, featuring talent such as Charlotte Flair and Bray Wyatt.

The first dark match of the night saw the SmackDown Women’s Champion in action. She defended her title against Sonya Deville in a singles match.

The bout that lasted about 6 minutes was described as ‘sloppy’ by a fan in attendance. Charlotte won this match using the Figure 8 submission.

Charlotte vs Sonya DeVille for the #SmackDown Women's Championship after it went off air.

Sloppy match, not that fun, Charlotte wins with the Figure 8 in about 6 minutes. — Raphaël Poiré (@RaphaelPoire) February 18, 2023

Bray Wyatt Wrestles

The second dark match of the night saw Bray Wyatt going up against LA Knight. The two WWE stars once again competed in a street fight.

Wyatt first put Knight through a table with a Mandible Claw slam. The former Universal Champion then delivered a Sister Abigail to pick up the victory.

Bray wins with a mandible claw slam through a table, followed by Sister Abigail — Raphaël Poiré (@RaphaelPoire) February 18, 2023

Bray Wyatt also made an appearance during this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Fiend made a very interesting announcement during the show.

The Eater Of Worlds and Uncle Howdy interrupted a segment featuring Hit Row. Bray revealed that he will be going after the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber.

Apart from this, the SmackDown episode featured Gunther in a title match and a Sami Zayn promo ahead of his big match tomorrow.