Charlotte Flair Thinks She Was The Glue That Made WrestleMania 35 Headliner Come Together

WWE made history in 2019 when they had Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch work a triple threat match with the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles on the line in the headliner of WrestleMania 35.

It was a winner take all match. The original bout was Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon.

Flair recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where she discussed the bout. She agreed with the sentiment that she was the glue in the match.

The Match

“Yes, I do. You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You’ve got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I’m okay with that.”

Flair continued by noting that she had never put down other talent to prop herself up but sees the constant hate from fans towards her. She said that despite the hate, no one will be able to take away the accolade of headlining WrestleMania.

Lynch went over to win both titles while Rousey went on hiatus to start a family before returning in January 2022.

