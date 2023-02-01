Charlotte Flair on her WWE Hiatus: “The Longer You’re Away, The More Important You Become”

Charlotte Flair just returned to WWE after eight months out of the spotlight. That’s a long time in the fast-moving world of WWE.

During a recent chat with Ryan Satin on the Fox Sports’ Out of Character podcast, the reigning SmackDown Women’s champion says she had no concerns about being “replaced” by someone else during the hiatus.

WWE is an extremely competitive environment in and out of the ring. There is no shortage of performers eager to be featured in main events and holding championships. This can lead to some people being protective of the spots, but not Charlotte. When asked if she was worried about someone replacing her in the eyes of management, she confidently replied, “No.”

“If anything, I feel like the longer you’re away, the more important you become.” – Charlotte Flair

Focused on Personal Development

Charlotte admits she’s a bit of a control freak. This characteristic serves her well in some respects, such as her training and how she presents herself. On the flip side, her career was on hold while the WWE machine moved forward.

“I never worry about somebody replacing me or taking my spot,” said Charlotte. “What I was feeling was like, ‘What am I doing? It’s been eight months and I haven’t done anything. Realistically, I got married. I had all these dental procedures. I was able to travel the world. But professionally, what am I doing?’

One day I’d be like, ‘You’ve been non-stop since like 2012. Relax. Maybe this is a growing period.’ But then I’d be like, ‘No, I’ve gotta be doing something.’ I went back and forth, back and forth.

“I’m someone that likes to be in control, and I didn’t feel like I was in control. So that’s more what I worried about, was not progressing at something, whether personally or professionally. But someone taking my spot? No.”

She has every reason to be this confident. While some roles are interchangeable, Charlotte Flair is a once-in-a-generation performer. She’s determined to be remembered as one of the greatest of all time and is well on her way to taking that crown.