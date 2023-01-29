Chelsea Green Returns at WWE Royal Rumble – Breaks Rumble Record

Chelsea Green has made her long-anticipated return to WWE, though her return didn’t go as she had planned.

Green was released from WWE in April 2021, months after suffering an injury during her debut match on SmackDown in November 2020.

After her WWE departure, Green returned to Impact Wrestling, where she became a former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Rumble Return

After her contract with Impact Wrestling expired, it was reported that Green was set to return to WWE.

Green had been teasing her return to WWE for months and said in November 2022 that she would be open to the idea, while saying she doubted she would join All Elite Wrestling.

It had also been reported that the Canadian wrestler had been re-signed for months, and was waiting on WWE’s Creative team to figure out her return.

That return came as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble as the #20 entrant.

This match marked Green’s second time in a Royal Rumble, after competing in the 2020 Women’s Rumble match, where she eliminated Dakota Kai.

Unfortunate Record

Chelsea Green is once again a WWE Superstar, but she had the worst performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Green was immediately tossed over the top rope, and her four-second stint has broken the record as the shortest appearance in a Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Prior to the Canadian Superstar, the record was held by Liv Morgan, who was thrown over the top rope in 2019 after lasting eight seconds.