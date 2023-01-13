Chris Adonis Reminded Vince McMahon Of Paul Orndorff

Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters, apparently reminded Vince McMahon of Paul Orndorff.

Adonis was recently interviewed on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Adonis touched on his time with WWE. He revealed that he actually reminded Vince McMahon of WWE Hall Of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

“I know for certain that I reminded Vince of Paul Orndorff,” Chris Adonis said. “To the extent where they even had Paul Orndorff work with me when we did WrestleMania 21. Coincidentally out here in LA, which is going to be here again now, 20 years later.

“It was really interesting though. So like, they have the ring set up for Wrestlemania if you need to go over anything or whatever. But they specifically designated some time for me to work with Paul, which looking back, was unbelievable to be able to work with Paul Orndorff.”

As for what Orndorff taught him during their time together, Adonis explained that the legend really helped him understand how to properly channel his anger and rage in a healthy way.

“I just remember him trying to teach me about like real intensity and how to translate that in the ring and me just being so young and green though that it was just so next level for me like I wasn’t, you know, I was hearing it but being able to receive that as a 20-year-old and under all these different circumstances and pressure.

“What he was trying to show me, I think, is what you build up when you go through life. Because you build up this edge because good stuff happens but also bad things happen, right? And then those bad things, you build those calluses, and you build that rage, that anger.

“And not necessarily negative anger but anger that can be channeled in positive ways like through pro wrestling, so I just think I was too young to really receive what he was giving me, but it was still useful information to take in.”

Previously, Adonis signed with WWE in 2003 where he competed under the ring name Chris Masters. That initial run lasted until 2007 when he was released. After competing on the independent circuit for a few years, Adonis again returned to WWE in 2009, but was again released in 2011.

That marked his final run with WWE to date, as he has since worked for promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA.

