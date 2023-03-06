Chris Hero Returns to The Wrestling World in a New Role

Chris Hero has a new role in the world of pro wrestling.

Hero started wrestling in 1998 through 2020, where he worked for several promotions and found great success. Throughout his in-ring career, he won the PWG World Title, IWA Mid-South Heavyweight title, EVOLVE Championship, wXw World Championship, and the CZW Championship. He also had a memorable run as a tag team with Claudio Castagnoli as Kings of Wrestling, where they won gold in ROH, Chikara, and CZW.

Hero attended Saturday’s West Coast Pro Wrestling event at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco. At the show, it was announced that he would be the promotion’s new matchmaker.

https://twitter.com/RighteousReg/status/1632256474260078593

West Coast Pro Wrestling

The promotion has held shows since 2018 in California, where the top champion is Titus Alexander. Past champions of the promotion include some notable names such as AJ Gray and Jacob Fatu.

At Saturday’s show, Masha Slamovich defeated Sandra Moore to become their inaugural Women’s Champion after winning the finals of the tournament. Fans can watch West Coast Pro shows on IndependentWrestling.TV.

Hero last wrestled a match at a set of tapings for the WWE NXT UK brand in Midlands, England, on March 6 & 7, 2020, before he was one of the names to be released from WWE that April due to budget cuts.