Chris Jericho: ‘AEW is The Place to be, No Matter Who is in Charge of WWE’

Chris Jericho is expecting to finish his career with AEW despite working for WWE for the majority of his time in the wrestling business.

Jericho was the biggest name to sign with AEW in 2019 before Tony Khan secured a weekly television deal to air Dynamite on TNT, now TBS.

The top AEW star was asked about this while speaking with Daily Star, and he has zero interest in ever going back to WWE. Jericho said he loves everyone in WWE.

The Place to be

“I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be’. AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it.”

Jericho stated that he likes how things are done in AEW and doesn’t know why he wouldn’t want to finish his career in the promotion because he’s having fun in wrestling.

“Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there.”

Jericho believes he has a stake in the game and he takes pride in being one of the few to have had the experience of being on national TV before AEW launched in 2019. He also feels like there is so much more for him to do in the promotion.

After signing an extension, Jericho is under contract with AEW through December 2025. Jericho will be in action at AEW’s Revolution by taking on Ricky Starks.