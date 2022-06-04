Chris Jericho Clarifies Comments About CM Punk Situation

Chris Jericho has clarified his comments about CM Punk‘s injury and the future of the AEW world championship after Rampage.

The AEW world champion cut an emotional promo on Rampage. He announced that he will be stepping away from the company because of an injury that requires surgery.

Though fans were left confused about the status of the AEW world championship. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary claimed that Punk will be relinquishing the title.

The Straight Edge star himself, however, said during his promo that Tony Khan declined his offer to give up the belt. This created a lot of confusion over the future of the title.

Chris Jericho Clarifies AEW Title Plans

Chris Jericho later took on his Twitter and clarified his comments. He admitted that he made a mistake and CM Punk is not going to relinquish the championship:

I misspoke. He’s not relinquishing the title…he needs to get surgery which puts him on the shelf indefinitely. https://t.co/a3vDSm3Gqx — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 4, 2022

AEW has since announced that they will be crowing an interim world champion until Punk comes back. Jon Moxley, who is the top-ranking singles star at the moment will get the chance to qualify for the championship bout in a singles match on Dynamite.

His opponent will be determined via a battle royal that will open Wednesday’s show. The winner of the match will advance to the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26 to crown the interim champion.