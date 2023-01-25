Chris Jericho Explains What Would Make Him Retire From Wrestling

Chris Jericho has been in the wrestling business for 30 years, where he found success in ECW, WCW, WWE, and now AEW.

Throughout his career, he has reinvented himself at various times. Once he went to NJPW for a one-off match with Kenny Omega in 2018, it opened up his mind to what could be outside of the WWE bubble, eventually leading to him going to AEW when the promotion launched in 2019.

Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out in August 2019 when he beat Hangman Page.

Retirement

While speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, the top AEW star discussed what would cause him to quit the business.

“People say, ‘Well, how much longer are you going to do this?’ I could end tomorrow. I could end five years from now, or who cares? Sting is 63 and still doing great stuff. So who knows, man? To me, as long as you can still compete at a high level — like I have a high standard for myself. If I went out there and two, three, four times in a row I felt like, ‘Oof, I’m starting to f*cking phone this in,’ I would quit.”

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jericho teams with Sammy Guevara to face the duo of Action Andretti and Ricky Starks.

