Chris Jericho Gifted the Intercontinental Title He Won in 1999

Chris Jericho has claimed an important piece of memorabilia from his legendary wrestling career.

The WWE Intercontinental championship has long been considered one of the industry’s most prestigious prizes. Often referred to as the ‘workhorse’ belt, there have been 89 IC champions since the title was introduced in 1979. Pat Patterson was crowned the inaugural champion after winning a grueling, very-real tournament held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The list of men who have held the IC championship includes Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon, Steve Austin, The Rock and more.

Chris Jericho and the Intercontinental Title

The IC title holds special meaning for Jericho. He’s had a record nine IC title reigns. It was also the first championship he won as a WWE Superstar.

Jericho’s first reign came when he defeated Chyna at ‘WWE Armageddon’ on December 12, 1999. He lost possession of his first Intercontinental belt at some point over the years. Now, it’s back where it belongs.

Dan Lambert, founder of the American Top Team MMA gym, is an avid wrestling fan and belt collector. Lambert was on board the recent Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager: Four Leaf Clover cruise and brought a special gift with him.

As seen below, Lambert presented Jericho with his first Intercontinental belt. The smile on Jericho’s face as he hoists the gold over his head once again shows how much the gesture means to him.