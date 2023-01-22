Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in Raw Is 30 Promo

Chris Jericho was part of some iconic moments from Monday Night Raw, so it is only fitting that he is featured in a promo for the upcoming Raw is XXX show.

Tomorrow’s Raw will mark the 30th anniversary of the red brand which launched back on January 11, 1993.

Several Hall of Famers are confirmed for the show, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho will (likely) not be appearing at tomorrow’s celebration, but he was featured in a video promoting the show.

In the promo, footage from Jericho’s WWF debut from 1999 is used.

Addressing WWE using footage of him, the AEW star had no issue with this, saying that good pro wrestling transcends any given company, and is about making memories.

Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw https://t.co/zRFk9Mpxtb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 21, 2023

Other AEW talent including Mark Henry and Bryan Danielson were also featured in the promotional video.

Raw’s 30th-anniversary show will air from the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be the go-home Raw before the Royal Rumble.

Raw is Jericho

Debuting on the August 9, 1999, episode of Monday Night Raw, Jericho didn’t waste time making an impression, interrupting The Rock, and holding his own on the mic with the Great One.

Less than a year later, the now-face Jericho dethroned Triple H for the WWF title, but the controversial title change was later reversed and nullified.

In 2012, after over a year away, Jericho would make his return to WWE on the first Raw of the new year, and would unveil his popular ‘The List of Jericho’ on Raw in September 2016.

In early 2017, Raw would see the ‘Festival of Friendship’ in which Jericho would be betrayed by Kevin Owens.