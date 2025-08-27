Chris Jericho & More Give Big To Syko Stu Recovery Fund

The attack on Syko Stu at the recent KnokX Pro Wrestling event has shocked wrestling fans and raised questions as to how this incident was allowed to unfold. With Stu hospitalized as a result of Raja Jackson’s attack, the wrestling world has stepped up to help the injured star out.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Stu and his family. The fund will cover medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income, according to Stu’s wife. The wrestling world and beyond hasn’t been afraid to give big, as seen with the figures below:

Content creator MrBeast: $10,000

Chris Jericho: $2,500

Jack Perry: $1,000

Swerve Strickland: $1,000

Rusev: $500

Trent Beretta: $500

Basketball player Kristaps Porzingis: $500

So far, the fund has raised over $125,000 and that number is continuing to climb. As emotions continue to run high over this incident, with outrage aimed at Raja Jackson, it is great to see the wrestling world unite to help out one of their own.

You can find out more information from the GoFundMe by clicking here.