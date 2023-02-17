Chris Jericho Teases WWE Tag-Team Reunion With Trademark Filing

Could Chris Jericho be reuniting with an old WWE ally and former Tag Team Champion?

Despite being best known for his work as a singles star, Jericho is no stranger to tag team competition, having held tag gold in the WWE on seven occasions.

In AEW, Jericho has aligned himself with others as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and before this group was a founding member of the Inner Circle.

A Giant Reunion

Chris Jericho may be the namesake for the Jericho Appreciation Society, but may soon be reuniting with Paul Wight.

This week, Jericho filed a trademark for ‘Jeri-Show’ the WWE team consisting of himself and Wight (then The Big Show,) that dominated from 2009 to 2010.

The full description of the filing can be read below.

Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Jeri-Show

After failing to recapture the Intercontinental Championship from Rey Mysterio in 2009, Jericho entered the tag-team division, winning the Unified WWE Tag Titles with Edge at ‘The Bash.’

After Edge went down with an injury, Jericho introduced the Big Show as his new tag-team partner, and the pair enjoyed a 140-day reign as champions.

That reign ended at WWE: TLC 2009, when the pair lost a TLC match to D-Generation X, kicking off Shawn Michaels‘ final championship reign.

While Wight has only had a handful of matches in AEW, the Giant has said he plans to be back in the ring very soon after healing up from surgery.