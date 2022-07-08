Chris Jericho’s Health Scare Was More Serious Than We Thought

Chris Jericho‘s health scare in late 2021 was no joke.

Jericho began experiencing problems during a Fozzy tour in the UK. The AEW star and overall wrestling legend had been dealing with shortness of breath, which led to a trip to the hospital.

The multiple-time world champion detailed the issues that were plaguing him during an edition of his Talk is Jericho podcast.

“I did have what is called a pulmonary embolism.” Chris Jericho on 2021 health scare

“Back on December 7th, I believe, of 2021. I found this out when I was in London, England. I’ve been waiting a while to tell the story.

“I kind of wanted to wait until some things were settled and figure it out, and make sure that everything is back to where it needs to be, and is back to normal, and is back to the new normal.”

Recovery

(via AEW)

Chris Jericho went on to explain that blood clots in his lungs were slowing him down but now they are all gone.

“Pulmonary embolism basically means blood clots in your lungs, and that’s what I had, a whole bunch of them, which are now pretty much gone. All of them are gone, which is great to hear.” Chris Jericho explains serious health scare

The ordeal was quite scary for Jericho as he said he could barely walk when he went to the hospital and his chest was pounding.

Luckily for him, he was able to have the issue cleared up and he has fully recovered. Jericho did mention that he has a Factor V gene in his blood, which contributes to blood clots.

Before Jericho was out of the woods, he had to be put on blood thinners in order to keep performing. He also underwent more tests to figure out how to solve his issues.

Jericho is currently involved in a personal feud with Eddie Kingston on AEW TV.

Quotes via NoDQ.com.