Chris Masters is Ready for the Master Lock vs. the Hurt Lock

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has gone on to have a lengthy career in wrestling but is ready for a rematch with Bobby Lashley.

Masters, who signed with WWE in 2003, was just 20 when he inked his developmental contract, making him one of WWE’s youngest-ever signings.

After being released in 2007, the Masterpiece would return in 2009 before his second release in 2011.

Lock Vs. Lock

During his tenure, Masters would have a regular ‘Master Lock’ challenge, in which contestants would try and break his version of the iconic Full Nelson submission.

After over two years, Bobby Lashley would break the lock on the March 19, 2007 episode of Raw, shocking Masters.

Speaking with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, Masters spoke about a possible WWE return and said he tried to get one in time for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

“I’ve seen MVP come back. I’ve seen Shelton [Benjamin] come back. I’ve seen Carlito come back and I kind of felt like ‘sure.’ It’s been ten years, and it feels like a good time. It’s been so long that it’s like who else can they bring back that’ll be a big surprise at this point?”

Masters hoped for a return to have a face-off with Lashley in the Men’s Rumble match before it was announced that the All Mighty would be challenging then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Despite not getting the Rumble face-off he hoped for, Masters remains optimistic about facing Lashley.

“I still hope, cross my fingers, that we can make that moment happen.” Chris Masters on a possible face-off with Bobby Lashley.

“Bobby and I obviously know each other really well. I just felt like it would be a cool moment and I still hope, cross my fingers, that we can make that moment happen. I mean, it would obviously be cool for me but I think it would be cool for all of you, all the fans.”

Lashley would defeat Lesnar at the Premium Live Events, thanks to interference from Roman Reigns.

Addiction

Masters’ nickname ‘The Masterpiece’ came not only as a play-on-words on his name but also because of his impressive physique.

With his jacked muscles, Masters would often face accusations of using steroids or other performance-enhancing substances.

In the interview, Masters admitted to failing a drugs test in 2006 but clarified that he was fighting an addiction to prescription pills at the time.

“I failed a drug test but the bigger issue was… I was at a point where I developed an addiction to these prescription pills. I was very young and it was just it was one of those things where you never thought it would be your type of thing and I didn’t even know I was in it. So I had to go away and deal with that issue.”

“You never thought it would be your type of thing.” Chris Masters on developing an addiction to pills.

“They told me either you’re going to go in for treatment or basically you’re not gonna have a job.”

Masters would return to WWE in August 2006, with commentators describing him as “leaner and meaner” making reference to his changed physique.

The Worse Debut

After weeks of promotional vignettes, Masters made his in-ring debut on the February 21, 2005, Raw, defeating Stevie Richards.

This match wasn’t an easy start for the Masterpiece, who broke Richards’ nose with the Polish Hammer, which he adopted as his finisher.

Speaking about his debut, Masters admitted that he had heat backstage after his very first televised match.

“Stevie was very upset and rightfully so. He’s yelling and stuff and there was some heat on me. When you break somebody’s face like that, their nose and their orbitable bone, it’s hard to just come back and be like ‘oh you know accidents happen.’

“When you watch it back there’s no good explanation for it. I can at least say this to my credit, it’s the only time in my whole career that now spans 20 years that I’ve ever injured somebody.”

After being “relegated” to Sunday Night Heat for a month, Masters was brought back to Raw, having been told that the Polish Hammer could only be used on the chest.

Being ‘Over’ with the Boss

Though Masters’ debut earned him heat backstage, that didn’t seem to deter then-WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

In early 2006, Masters would appear regularly on-screen with McMahon, including using the Master Lock on Marty Jannetty during McMahon’s feud with Shawn Michaels.

Speaking about the now-former Chairman, Masters said he enjoyed working with McMahon, but that the boss’ opinion could quickly change.

“You can be over with Vince like I was. I was over with Vince but also Vince can go ‘hold on you.’ It’s happened to many guys and the challenge then is how do you turn Vince hot on you again.”

After the Michaels-McMahon storyline, Masters wouldn’t be used again as part of a McMahon storyline and would quickly slip down the card.

