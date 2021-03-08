Christian Cage Reached Out To AEW After The Royal Rumble

Christian Cage is All Elite. The former WWE Superstar appeared at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view as the big signee teased by Paul Wight.

Christian came out during the show and officially signed his AEW contract. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the debut during the post-show media scrum.

Khan says he met Christian around seven years ago. He’s been a fan of Christians for a long time and called him a great person.

“I think he’s one of the great wrestlers the last couple of decades,” said Khan. “He’s had great matches in different companies, he’s been a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion, and I think he’s one of the best minds in wrestling.”

Christian at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Christian Reaches Out To AEW

Christian made a surprise appearance at January’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Tony Khan says Christian looked great at the Rumble and that appearance garnered a lot of interest. He then revealed that it was Christian who reached out to AEW looking to join their roster.

“[Christian] was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and he gave me a call,” said Khan. “He said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you.’ I said, ‘I’d really like to have you come and wrestle for me.’

Khan says the negotiations were easy and he has high hopes for Christian Cage in AEW. Christian signed a multi-year deal.