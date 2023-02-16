Christian Cage Returns to AEW Television

On AEW Dynamite, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Brian Cage. As he was going up the ramp after the match, the familiar music and countdown appeared on the screen. His mentor-turned-nemesis, Christian Cage, had returned.

Cage was still wearing a cast and shoulder sling when Perry came at him. Cage sprayed Perry with something in the face. He removed his arm contraptions in order to put “Jungle Boy” in the Killswitch Engage and left him laid out on the ramp.

Ever the opportunist, @Christian4Peeps has made his return to #AEW, making a HUGE statement by taking out @boy_myth_legend!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8UKLanki5N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

Christian Cage Had Surgery

Cage was last seen on AEW programming back at ALL OUT. He defeated Perry in just 33 seconds.

Shortly after the pay-per-view, it was announced that Cage had a torn tricep, the same injury CM Punk suffered at ALL OUT. He was estimated to be out 6-9 months at the time.

It appears that Cage is coming to resume his feud with Perry, leading to a match at REVOLUTION.