Paradigm Launches Book-to-Film Initiative with CJ Perry’s Debut Novel

Paradigm’s The Sports Group has launched a new book-to-film initiative which will see CJ Perry take a leading role in the first project. Deadline reports that Bulletproof Angel, a high-stakes international spy thriller co-authored by Perry and Blake Northcott, will be the first book to be turned into a film.

Deadline describes Bulletproof Angel like this:

Bulletproof Angel is a high-octane international spy thriller that centers on a brilliant young CIA agent and her estranged mother, a retired operative with a haunted past. They are forced to work together behind enemy lines to stop an AI-powered weapon system capable of triggering global catastrophe.

This collaboration marks the first in a larger content slate spearheaded by Paradigm’s Sports and Publishing divisions, aiming to build franchise-ready stories books, film, and TV. For Perry, Bulletproof Angel is just the start of things to come.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories of espionage, betrayal, and resilience, and building a world around two powerful female operatives was a dream. Blake is an incredible partner, and Bulletproof Angel is just the beginning.”

Northcott is known for Arena Mode and The North Valley Grimoire, and has over 50 published works including contributions to Heavy Metal Magazine, Weird Tales, DC Comics (Catwoman), and Dynamite (Barbarella).

Perry reportedly re-sighned with WWE on a legends deal in April of this year, and fans have been left wondering if she will join her husband Rusev on TV. In the meantime, the Ravishing Russian will be kept busy as her new book is made into a film.

