C.J. Perry (Lana) Joins “The Surreal Life” Reboot

VH1 is bringing back their popular 2000s era celebrity reality show, The Surreal Life. Wrestling fans will find a familiar face with C.J. Perry, known to WWE fans as Lana.

Former nWo member (and basketball player, of course) Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Frankie Muniz, Manny MUA, Tamar Braxton, Kim Coles, and August Alsina round out the new cast.

The original celeb-reality social experiment is BACK and bigger than EVER! ? #TheSurrealLife returns for an unfiltered new season MONDAY OCT 24 at 9/8c on @VH1! ? pic.twitter.com/EKPIaZXmUt — The Surreal Life (@SurrealLifeVH1) October 4, 2022

Perry told The Man Cave Chronicles with Elias that “not only (does) every room have cameras, but also the bathroom has sound. So, you’re kind of losing your mind. You’re like ‘can I just have five seconds to myself?’ Besides that, you also have cameras following you around.”

“You’re putting eight different people into a house with no doors and of course, a lot of things are bound to happen. And also for people with very different backgrounds, different cultures, different races, different religions, different career paths. I made friends, I laughed, I cried, I had several panic attacks on there.”

Although she can’t spill the tea, Perry said that she developed a competitive rivalry with Manny, Braxton, and Muniz with their daily activations. “They were kind of challenging, so we all developed a really competitive bond.” Perry also lets viewers know “there was some drama with Dennis Rodman that you’ll see.”

The Surreal Life airs Monday, October 24 at 9 PM ET.