CJ Perry Says She & Rusev Are Trying For A Baby Through IVF

Rusev and CJ Perry are ready to take the next step in their personal lives as the couple hope to start a family through IVF. Appearing on Daria & Toni Unwrapped, Perry shared that she would love to have lots of children and meetings have been held already.

“I would love to have a lot of kids. We’re going through IVF... I would have to have surrogates. I would want to carry a couple and have surrogates at the same time.“

Perry shared that doctors told her she is “very good to carry,” but in the past, hasn’t felt ready to become a mom. Instead, her priority has been on wrestling, as her career was just starting to take off when she first thought about baby plans.

Now, Perry’s attitude has changed. Rather than focusing on her career or her desire to be a mom, the former Lana is ready to do it all.

“I always wanted to be a great mom, but I also wanted to have a great career, 100%. Now I feel like I can focus on that fully. I’m really excited.“

If Perry becomes a mom, she’ll join a long list of mothers who are part of the wrestling world. Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, and Candice LeRae are just some of the Superstars who have laced up their boots and also changed diapers.

In her professional life, Perry parted ways with AEW in 2024 and Rusev returned to WWE in April 2025. As for whether her mom dreams come true, time will tell, but CJ Perry is ready to prove she can do it all in and out of the ring.